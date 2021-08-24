iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 98.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,392 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $140.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

