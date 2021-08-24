iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Raised by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $19,488,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 777.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 169,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 150,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.42. 785,922 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.44. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

