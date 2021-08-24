iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

