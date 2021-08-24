iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,497,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,552,000 after buying an additional 122,407 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,537,000 after buying an additional 99,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,797,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,236,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. 2,769,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,188,804. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

