iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,068 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 22,135.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

