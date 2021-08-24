iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $100.63.

