iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.25. 917,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

