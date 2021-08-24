iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $286.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $286.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

