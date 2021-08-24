iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,471. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $286.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.