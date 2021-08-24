iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $40,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $6.46 on Monday, hitting $295.93. 749,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.02 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

