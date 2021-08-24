iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Lifted by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

IYW stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.31 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

