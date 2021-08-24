Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

