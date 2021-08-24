Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 7.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ituran Location and Control stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Ituran Location and Control worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

