J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 323 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 320.70 ($4.19), with a volume of 4582575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294.70 ($3.85).

Specifically, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of £7.93 billion and a PE ratio of -26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 282.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.