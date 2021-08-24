Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 13,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,563. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRWD shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.