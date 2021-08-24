Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 57,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.6% during the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.88. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

