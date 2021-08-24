Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after acquiring an additional 258,315 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after buying an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 61,108 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,489. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.07. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $99.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UMBF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.