Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,154 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.50. 5,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,203. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $56.03.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.11.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

