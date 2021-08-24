Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Stock Price Down 2.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) fell 2.2% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.63. 1,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 884,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Specifically, Director Roger Fradin sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $3,561,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Separately, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group Company Profile (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

