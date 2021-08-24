JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,743 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth approximately $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after buying an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after buying an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The business’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $113,983. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBLU. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.