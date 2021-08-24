JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $949,000. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,993. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

