JNBA Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors owned about 0.12% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $35.82 and a 12 month high of $53.37.

