JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,765. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

