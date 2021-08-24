JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. 94,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

