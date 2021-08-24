Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Torray LLC

Torray LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,455,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,431,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,067,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.19. The firm has a market cap of $463.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

