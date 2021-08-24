Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given New GBX 3,150 Price Target at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its price target upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,995 ($39.13) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,050.55. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58). Insiders purchased 36 shares of company stock worth $110,988 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.