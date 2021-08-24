JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$21.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.50.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE AQN opened at C$19.93 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$17.80 and a 52 week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.25. The stock has a market cap of C$12.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.