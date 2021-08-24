JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,855 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 2.5% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,881 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72.

