Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) shares traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

