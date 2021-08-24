K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 10,000 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after buying an additional 746,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,692.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,706,000 after buying an additional 604,934 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,141,000 after buying an additional 368,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,715,000 after buying an additional 355,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 48.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 845,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,091,000 after buying an additional 276,236 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $377,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $710,793.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.80. 80,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,160. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $252.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

