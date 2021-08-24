K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,486. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.90 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $268.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

