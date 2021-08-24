K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after buying an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,685.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,165,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,359,000 after buying an additional 1,100,223 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 245,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cameco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

