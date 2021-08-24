K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,799,885,000 after buying an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stryker by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,919 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $784,551,000 after purchasing an additional 216,709 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $737,558,000 after purchasing an additional 133,531 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,473,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $602,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,152,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $524,353,000 after purchasing an additional 76,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.92. 49,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,985. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.18. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.82 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

