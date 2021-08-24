K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 12,000 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 53.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.89. 225,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,321. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

