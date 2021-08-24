K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 0.7%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 357.50 ($4.67). Approximately 32,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 91,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360 ($4.70).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K3C shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on K3 Capital Group from GBX 398 ($5.20) to GBX 452 ($5.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £260.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 348.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

