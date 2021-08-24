Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.64.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

