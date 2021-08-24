KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

