Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) rose 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.20. Approximately 10,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 95,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $119.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZIA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,983 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.