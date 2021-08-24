Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of KMT opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal has a one year low of $27.74 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,938,000 after purchasing an additional 134,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,626,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,946,000 after purchasing an additional 559,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,972,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

