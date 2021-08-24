Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,947 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 338,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 166,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period.

TAN opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

