Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $223,000 in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 159,432 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 41.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 188,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88.

