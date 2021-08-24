Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 307,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Xylem by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 154,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after acquiring an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $79.47 and a one year high of $133.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

