Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,581,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.78.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $150.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.60.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

