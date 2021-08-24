KeyCorp Increases Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target to $27.00

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $823.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $175,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $240,855. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

