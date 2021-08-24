Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Keysight Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

KEYS stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,783. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

