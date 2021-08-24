Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $6.17 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

