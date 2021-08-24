King DAG (KDAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,202.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and $19,202.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, King DAG has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.77 or 0.00793000 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00048836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00097493 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

