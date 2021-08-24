Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingfisher Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,692,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

