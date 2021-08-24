Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 32 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,013,163,000 after buying an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $327.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.