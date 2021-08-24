Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 8,871 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,094,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 260,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares during the last quarter.

SUB opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.47 and a 12-month high of $108.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

